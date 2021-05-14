Covid in Scotland: Glasgow and Moray to remain under level 3 restrictions
Glasgow and Moray will remain under level three Covid restrictions for at least another week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
She said the "difficult" decision to retain the existing regulations in Glasgow came after a rise in cases in the city.
It was previously warned that Moray was likely to remain in level three.
Ms Sturgeon said the situation in Glasgow was causing even more concern than Moray.
She said initial research suggested that the outbreak could be being driven by the Indian variant of the virus.
The rest of mainland Scotland will drop down to level two next week, and most islands will be placed in level one.
The seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 population in Glasgow is 80.4, while in Moray it has fallen to 68.9.
The rates are above 50 cases per 100,000, a key benchmark for deciding the appropriate tier of restrictions.
