Covid in Scotland: First Minister urges caution over Eid celebrations
Nicola Sturgeon and Anas Sarwar have joined forces to urge Scottish Muslims to celebrate Eid safely.
The SNP and Labour leaders visited the Central Mosque in Glasgow on Thursday as the community prepared for the end of Ramadan.
Along with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, they said it was vital to maintain restrictions on household visiting and staying two metres apart.
Mixing indoors between households is not permitted until Monday.
Eid is one of the biggest celebrations in the Muslim calendar and marks the end of a month of prayer and fasting.
Traditionally people would enjoy large meals with friends and family, and this is what is concerning public health officials.
Scotland is due to ease a number of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including some relating to close contact with loved ones.
The first minister said it was vital to stick to the level three restrictions until they are lifted, as well as the quarantine rules for those arriving from places like India, Pakistan, Turkey and Nepal.
She said: "This is the second Eid to have taken place during the pandemic, which I know has been incredibly challenging.
"I want to thank community leaders and members for doing an amazing job keeping each other safe during this difficult period.
"I understand how disappointing it will be to have to restrict celebrations.
"However, everyone celebrating Eid must do so safely and in line with the necessary public health restrictions - unfortunately that means not visiting other people's homes and maintaining a two-metre distance with those from outside your household at all times."
She said the rules were particularly important given the surge in cases in Moray, as well as rising numbers in Glasgow.
Mr Sarwar said: "Scottish Muslims have made sacrifices during Ramadan.
"But they have also made big sacrifices over the last year to get through this pandemic.
"Like me, I know you are desperate to be reunited with your loved ones.
"But I would urge everyone to please follow the Covid rules closely in the coming days.
"This is to keep you and your family safe and well.
"There is hope and optimism again as the lockdown continues to ease.
"And if we follow the rules we will soon be able to see and hold our loved ones again safely."