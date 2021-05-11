Covid in Scotland: What level will your area be in from 17 May?

It looks likely that just one council area will be in level three where six people from two households can gather at an indoor public place such as a cafe or restaurant. Groups of up to six from six households can meet outdoors, but there is no indoor visits to private homes. Going inside someone's living accommodation is only permitted for essential purposes or if you are in an extended household. Shops and many leisure facilities can open, but cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, concert halls and stadiums cannot.