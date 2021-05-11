Covid in Scotland: Hugging and indoor visits to resume from Monday
People will be able to hug and meet in each other's homes from Monday as Scotland's Covid rules are relaxed.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that pubs will be allowed to sell alcohol indoors from 17 May.
Mainland Scotland will move to level two restrictions - although it is "very likely" Moray will remain in level three after a surge in cases.
Most of the Scottish islands will move to level one restrictions on the same date.
And a traffic light system will be introduced for international travel from Monday.
Under the level two restrictions up to six people from three households will be able to meet in their homes, and can also stay overnight.
Alcohol can be served indoors in pubs or restaurants, which will be allowed to stay open until 22:30 - and up to six adults from three households will be able to meet indoors in a public place.
Restrictions on meeting up outdoors will ease further, to enable up to eight adults from eight different households to gather.
Adult outdoor contact sports and indoor group exercises will be able to resume.
Cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades are also likely to be able to reopen, and outdoor and indoor events like concerts can restart - although capacity may initially be limited.
Scotland has five levels of Covid restrictions, which range from full lockdown down to level zero - which is close to a return to normality.
The country moved down from level four to level three on 26 April, which enabled the reopening of cafes, pubs and restaurants, gyms, and the remaining non-essential shops.