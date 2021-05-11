Alex Salmond trial blogger jailed for eight months
- Published
A former UK diplomat has been jailed for eight months over blogs he wrote about the trial of Alex Salmond.
Craig Murray - a former ambassador to Uzbekistan - posted a series of articles online about the former first minister's High Court trial in 2020.
Prosecutors raised concerns that complainers could be identified via his writing, breaching a court order.
The court has given Murray's lawyers a period of three weeks to submit an appeal.
Lady Dorrian said Murray's actions had struck "at the heart of the fair administration of justice" and created a real risk that complainers would be reluctant to come forward in future cases, particularly high-profile ones.
Murray had attended two days of the former first minister's High Court trial, and wrote a series of blogs about it.
At a previous hearing, the judge said Murray had published material "capable of identifying four different complainers" from the trial in March 2020, which saw Mr Salmond acquitted of charges of sexual assault.
The judge had made an order during the trial to prohibit the identity of the women involved - or any information which could lead to them being identified - from being disclosed.