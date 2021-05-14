BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 7 - 14 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 and 14 May.

image copyrightErskine Logan
image captionGolden wonder: Erskine Logan captured this sensational sunrise scene at Aberdeen beach.
image copyrightNigel Corby
image captionRoyal ascent: "The pyramid bottom left is the Prince Albert memorial cairn on the Balmoral Estate on Deeside", says Nigel Corby. "Beyond are the wild and majestic crags of dark Lochnagar".
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionIt's flyin' gosling: OK, it's not the La La Land actor, but it was flights, camera, action as Jacki Gordon snapped this little Greylag gosling ("Taken from a distance so as to avoid any anxiety".)
image copyrightAndy Leonard
image caption"It was cold but very beautiful", reports Andy Leonard. "The Quiraing, Skye, immediately after a very heavy show/hail storm".
image copyrightSamantha Dunn
image captionThree's a cow'd: Highland cattle at Abriachan near Loch Ness, from Samantha Dunn who was out with her children.
image copyrightGraham Macpherson
image captionSomewhere under the rainbow: "This picture was of my wife Sarah following a heavy rain shower at Findhorn beach", says Graham Macpherson.
image copyrightMark Stalker
image captionHappy graze: "Two lovely spring lambs", says Mark Stalker at Lunderston Bay just outside Gourock.
image copyrightKaren Keeble
image captionBlossoming skills: Karen Keeble took this lovely picture of one-year-old daughter Pearl in action on her bike in Carlingwark Loch, Castle Douglas.
image copyrightJohn McCallay
image captionJohn McCallay says his subject "posed perfectly" for him at Aberlady.
image copyrightAlex Todd
image captionMonumental effort: Top marks to Alex Todd for this panoramic shot of the National Wallace Monument in Stirling.
image copyrightAlex Graham
image caption"Arguably our most scenic border crossing", says Alex Graham at Marshall Meadows Bay.
image copyrightAnne Palmer
image captionEager beaver: "Delighted to see this little fella gnawing away", says Anne Palmer in Perth. "Hope you like him".
image copyrightDerek Laing
image captionA storming photo: "I pictured this from Leven beach into the Firth of Forth" says Derek Laing. "The size of the oil rig was tiny in comparison".
image copyrightJulie Brooks
image captionGoing swimmingly: "The Pittenweem Menopausal Mermaids at the unofficial opening of our pool", says Julie Brooks.
image copyrightJozef Rusin
image captionCapital project: "I decided to take a walk up Arthur's Seat and got clear and sunny views right across Edinburgh and beyond," says Jozef Rusin.
image copyrightArthur Allan
image caption"Look at me when I'm talking to you!": Arthur Allan spotted this family of Canada geese at Townhill Loch, Dunfermline.
image copyrightGreg Mape
image captionSaltire in the sky: "This is a picture I took of two vapour trails over Manchester representing the Scottish Flag", says Greg Mape.
image copyrightAlana Willox
image captionPuffin to see here: "Bonnie residents at the Bullers of Buchan in Aberdeenshire", says Alana Willox.
image copyrightBrian Scott
image captionBrian Scott made a rusty find, with Loch Diabaig in the background.
image copyrightSharon Dalgoutte
image captionCygnet ring: "I went by our local pond in North Ayrshire only to discover that the cygnets had hatched", says Sharon Dalgoutte. "I caught this as the mum came onto the banking of the pond."
image copyrightJennifer Macintyre
image caption(Pot of) Gold standard: "I snapped this photo during a brief rain shower over Loch Tummel", says Jennifer Macintyre. "Unusually low in the sky due to low level mist, but beautifully bright. Pot of gold anyone?"
image copyrightColin Denholm
image captionYou've been framed: "I love the Your Pictures page, so here's an entry from me", says Colin Denholm, who was pleased with how his shot of Drum Castle looked.
image copyrightRonnie Dukes
image captionSwan take: "A photo of Ben Lomond being photobombed with attitude", says Ronnie Dukes.
image copyrightMike Stevenson
image captionRough weather incoming: Golfer Mike Stevenson said this was the calm before the storm on the course at Dalmahoy. "We knew we were going to get wet at some point!"
image copyrightNikhil Kadyan
image captionSome alone time: Glencoe valley, courtesy of Nikhil Kadyan.
image copyrightJohn MacLeod
image captionHaving a ball...maybe: "If I could just reach it" is what John MacLeod assumes this robin is thinking.
image copyrightMartin Mann
image caption... and this is definitely nut going to plan either: "I thought you might like to share this photograph I took the other day of George, one of the garden mice, who almost came a cropper while visiting one of the feeders", says Martin Mann.
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionA little laugh: "Spotted this wee guy spying on my wife and I as we walked along the path from Kentallen to Ballachulish", says Brian Colston.
image copyrightMartin Dyer
image captionPlatform views: Martin Dyer's shot of "threatening clouds and glinting brightness " is from Nigg Point at the entrance to the Cromarty Firth.
image copyrightNeville Ross
image captionCub scout: Neville Ross spotted these little foxes in Edinburgh and thought it made an "interesting" shot.
image copyrightRuth Cumming
image captionElectric light: "This was taken in the evening at the RSPB Black Devon Wetlands Nature Reserve, Alloa", says Ruth Cumming. "Started off a grey walk and then caught the uplifting sun, beaming down".
image copyrightAlex Rose
image captionFollow the leader: "I was very impressed with the wildlife at Gartmorn Dam Country Park complying with the social distancing guidelines", says Alex Rose.
image copyrightKibble
image captionI've got a frog with something in its throat: "We made this fruit frog for family coming over to meet in the garden for the first time after lockdown restrictions were relaxed", says a 14-year-old in North Ayrshire, as part of Foster Care Fortnight.
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image captionTime to reflect: John Dyer caught the moment in Motherwell.
image copyrightDuncan Black
image captionSailing into the sunset: "Out for an evening walk in Portmahomack when we spied this boat returning to the harbour silhouetted against the setting sun", says Duncan Black.
image copyrightDanny McCafferty
image captionSet for a new day: A beautiful sunset beach walk at Findhorn, courtesy of Danny McCafferty.
image copyrightLindsay Cadell Girvan
image captionA woolly jumper: Poppy, 13, holding a recent arrival, says mum Lindsay Cadell Girvan at their organic farm in Linlithgow.
image copyrightGordon Rhind
image captionCloud burst: "A sunset not often seen in our area where the rays are bursting out over the cumulus nimbus clouds into the upper atmosphere", says Gordon Rhind at Aikey Brae in Aberdeenshire.
image copyrightTori McCusker
image captionShear delight: "My daughter Amelia has always wanted to cuddle a lamb and finally got the chance with our friend Blair McFarlane's flock in Dunblane", says Tori McCusker. "I love this photo because it shows the sheer joy of her being handed that first lamb. She cuddled practically every lamb in the flock".
image copyrightWilliam Ferguson
image captionThe beach boys: "My son Lucas and dog Harley taking a walk along the beach on a trip to Auchenlairie", says William Ferguson of this tranquil scene.

