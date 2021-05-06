BBC News

Covid in Scotland: No deaths following positive test for seven days

image captionCases, deaths and hospital admissions have been mainly declining since the end of January

Scotland has seen its first seven-day period without any Covid deaths - following a positive test - for eight months, according to official figures.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows there were no deaths between 29 April and 5 May - the longest period without deaths since early September.

PHS counts Covid deaths that occur within 28 days of a positive test.

The figures relate to the actual date of death, rather than the date of registration.

The Scottish government reported a further 283 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, although the total includes the results of some tests delayed from earlier in the week.

The percentage of positive tests was 0.9% and there were 58 Covid patients being treated in Scottish hospitals. Eleven people are in intensive care.

Scotland&#39;s second wave deaths. Deaths within 28 days of a positive test. Data relates to actual date of death and not registration.

Scotland saw a prolonged period over the summer with virtually no Covid deaths following a positive test for the virus.

Deaths began to rise in September as the second wave took hold, eventually rising to a peak on 19 January, when there were 70 deaths.

Since then, the number of deaths per day has mainly been declining.

A total of 7,660 people have died in Scotland following a positive test for Covid-19.

However, if you count all death certificates that mention Covid-19, the death toll is 10,097, according to the National Records of Scotland.

Covid hospital admissions show steady decline. . .

The number of Covid cases detected and Covid hospital admissions have also seen a steady decline over the last few months, although Moray is tackling an outbreak of infections which health officials have described as a "rapidly deteriorating" situation.

The rising number of cases could see the region remain under level three restrictions when the rest of the country moves to level two on 17 May.

