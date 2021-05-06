Covid in Scotland: Long backlog as driving tests resume
Driving tests have resumed in Scotland after being suspended last year due to Covid restrictions.
The practical tests are now underway, but learners are having difficulty finding slots.
Lessons with driving instructors and theory tests started back on 26 April.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said it had a UK-wide backlog of more than 400,000 tests as a result of the pandemic but was working to clear this.
The agency refused to extend the two-year validity of theory pass certificates, meaning some learners must now resit these tests before the practical assessment.
Driving instructor Gareth Merchant told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that the backlog was causing "real problems" due to the number of people looking to book and re-book tests.
He said: "I've never seen anything like it. My waiting list is through to July and August. There is the backlog from before plus people who signed up during lockdown.
"The decision not to extend the theory tests has caused quite a backlog, because people who had taken a theory test had to do it again, then had difficulty in getting a test and then going on to get a practical test.
All drivers and examiners are required to take lateral flow Covid tests before the practical test and wear masks during the assessment.
Before the pandemic, the average waiting time for a driving test in the UK was seven weeks but that has now more than doubled.
Mark Winn, the DVSA's chief driving examiner, said the decision not to extend the validity of theory test passes would ensure drivers are up to date with the knowledge needed to be a motorist.
He said: "We are doing everything we can to make sure people can take the test as quickly as possible.
"We're laying on extra tests, recruiting more staff and hopefully that will help us get through the backlog.
"Where everyone else can play a part is to make sure they are absolutely ready, and that they can drive confidently and independently, before they take their test. "