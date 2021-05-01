Firefighters called to dramatic bus fire in Dunfermline
- Published
Fire crews in Fife have battled an early morning bus fire in Dunfermline.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident outside the Tesco store in Carnegie Drive at 07:17.
Pictures on social media showed the single-decker bus ablaze with later photographs showing the vehicle completely burnt out.
Two appliances were sent to the scene, the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said, with the fire being completely extinguished before 09:00.
The fire took place near Dunfermline Bus Station.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
It is understood no passengers were on the bus at the time.