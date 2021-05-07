BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 30 April - 7 May

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 April and 7 May.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightAdrienne O'Loughlin
image captionAdrienne O'Loughlin took this shot of Makiko Koneshi and Emily Gibb off Portobello beach. She said: "Sunrise is now 05:15, which is too early, but Makiko insists."
image copyrightNiamh Donnachie
image captionIain Donnachie submitted this photo taken by his daughter Niamh at the Scottish Owl Centre in Whitburn.
image copyrightRichard Brannan
image captionRichard Brannan captured this shot of Edinburgh Castle. He said: "The way the sun spilled over the castle made me think it was something from a postcard."
image copyrightDeborah Wallace
image captionDeborah Wallace caught this Highland cow trying to scratch an itch in Bankfoot, Perth and Kinross.
image copyrightColin Knott
image captionColin Knott sent us this picture of a lone pine tree in Glen Affric, which he says is a "dream location" for photography.
image copyrightAllison McMahon
image captionAllison McMahon captured this image of a train crossing the Tay Bridge at sunset.
image copyrightGrace Jastrzebski
image captionGrace Jastrzebski took this photo of three pigs sunbathing during a walk in Banchory.
image copyrightNeil McDade
image captionNeil McDade said: "I took the long four-hour walk from Glen Sligachan on Skye to capture this view from Sgurr Na Stri looking towards the Black Cuillin and Loch Coruisk."
image copyrightJenny Newman
image captionJenny Newman said: "A little visitor came to see what's for breakfast through the van window, Geàrraidh na Mònadh, South Uist."
image copyrightKatherine Graham
image captionKatherine Graham from Bearsden took this photo before setting out with friends on Loch Lomond.
image copyrightNick Card
image captionHare raising: Nick Card from Stenness in Orkney captured this hare on the move near the Ring of Brodgar.
image copyrightSimon Dunsmore
image captionSimon Dunsmore took this photo of Prince Albert's Cairn at Balmoral saying it looks "like something from a movie".
image copyrightDavid Pollock
image captionDavid Pollock took this photo of Wee Pete at Ben Lomond "doing his first peak".
image copyrightJenna Richardson
image captionThis picture of Waffle enjoying the sunshine at Gullane beach was captured by Jenna Richardson.
image copyrightIan Barnes
image caption"Sometimes the view is better than the fishing!" said Ian Barnes who submitted this shot of Lendalfoot looking over to Ailsa Craig.
image copyrightJohn Trippick
image captionJohn Trippick took this photo of Clydesholm Bridge at Kirkfieldbank.
image copyrightGlenys Norquay
image captionGlenys Norquay said: "My daughter and I went for a dawn walk this morning and found ourselves out with the deer in Liberton, Edinburgh. Absolutely worth getting up early for!"
image copyrightRichard Tod
image captionRichard Tod from Hamilton captured the approaching storm north of Ullapool.
image copyrightLynsey Oxton
image captionLynsey Oxton took this photo of pebbles on the beach at Spey Bay in Moray.
image copyrightDavid May
image captionDavid May from the Black Isle took this early-morning shot in the Cairngorms. He said: "Definitely worth getting up early to see this majestic bird."
image copyrightHarlie Raethel
image captionHarlie Raethel woke up early to watch the sunrise at the Quiraing on the Isle of Skye. He said: "On my way back to the car I saw these two standing so perfectly on the edge of the cliffs."
image copyrightColum McCarthy
image captionColum McCarthy took this photo while traveling to Bow Fiddle Rock, Portknockie, whilst on a short holiday in Moray with his wife Louise
image copyrightChristopher Tollan
image captionChristopher Tollan from Wishaw captured this dramatic shot from Croy Hill near Cumbernauld.
image copyrightMorris MacLeod
image captionMorris MacLeod took this picture in Newmarket, near Stornoway. He said: "A split-second later the blackbird was on his back getting hair for the nest."
image copyrightChris MacInnes
image captionChris MacInnes took this photo of piglets with their mother on a farm at Tornagrain near Nairn.
image copyrightRob Smith
image captionRob Smith said: "This is a Royal Air Force C130J Hercules ZH875 flying low level through the Scottish Borders on Exercise Tartan Spirit 21."
image copyrightErskine Logan
image captionErskine Logan submitted this photo of ducklings in St Fittick's Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
image copyrightCara Birse
image captionSt Andrews University medical student Cara Birse took this photo of the annual May Dip at East Sands in the Fife town where students "cleanse themselves of academic sins".
image copyrightJohnston Craig
image captionJohnston Craig from Dirleton, East Lothian sent this shot of a distant North Berwick Law "on a beautiful Spring day between rain, hail, snow and everything else!"

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics