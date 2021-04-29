Covid in Scotland: African community has lowest vaccine uptake
Distrust in the medical industry has led to the lower uptake of the Covid vaccine among Africans in Scotland, according to a human rights campaigner.
Mukami McCrum said "unethical practices" by companies in Africa left many "scared" to take the vaccine.
Public Health Scotland estimates 72% of Africans aged over 50 have had their first jab. Overall uptake is 92%.
The Scottish government said it was working with partners to explore the reasons for the unequal vaccine uptake.
Uptake of the Covid vaccine is lower among Africans in Scotland than any other ethnic group, according to the Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures.
The report looked at vaccination rates among the over-50s in six ethnic groups.
PHS estimate there are 2,094 over-50s in Scotland who identify as African and 1,515 of those have been vaccinated.
Covid vaccination uptake among white people is 94%. The rate is 85% for Asians and 78% for the Caribbean or Black ethnic group.
Ms McCrum, who chairs the African Women in Scotland Association, told BBC Scotland that a "lack of information and direct engagement" with the community from NHS Scotland was also contributing to the problem.
"Other communities had either centres or places to get information - or they had outreach," she said.
"Africans don't have that kind of infrastructure and therefore they are left the matter of finding out for themselves from social media - and I think you'll be aware of the confusion that there's been there about Covid and vaccines."
Ms McCrum said many Africans in Scotland were scared to take the vaccine because the application of medicine had "not always been equitable" in their countries of origin.
There is a history of clinical trials carried out in African countries which have raised concerns over human rights.
One drug trial carried out in Nigeria's northern state of Kano in 1996 by Pfizer - who manufacture one of the Covid vaccines being used in Scotland - led to the company paying compensation in an out of court settlement to some of the parents whose children took part.
Eleven children died and dozens were left disabled during a meningitis outbreak after being given an experimental antibiotic.
"In our living memories, there were tests done on people so people are aware of that and they recall and they wonder is this another test on us," Ms McCrum said.
"The consequence years later is that people are scared or unsure."
Ms McCrum said that Africans, like any other community, needed a forum to discuss their fears.
"More outreach work needs to be done by the NHS," she said.
"We are doing our best out of commitment and out of concern - but we don't have the gravitas or the clout to mobilise people."
Uptake in the African community was lowest in the 60-64 age group, with just 68% vaccinated.
PHS said its analysis did not examine why vaccine uptake was uneven among different ethnic groups.
However, the health body said they were likely to be related to factors like access to service, health literacy and "vaccine acceptability".
Recent figures produced by Public Health Wales show similar inequalities between white and black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups.
Uptake of the Covid vaccine in Wales for BAME people was at least 10% lower in almost every age group.
'Trusted voices'
Across all age groups, almost 2.8 million people in Scotland have received their first dose of the vaccine, with more than one million vaccinated with both doses.
The Scottish government is hoping to vaccinate everyone in Scotland aged 16 or over by the end of July.
A spokeswoman for the government said uptake so far had been "exceptionally high".
"The PHS statistics highlight differences in uptake between demographic groups, but they do not examine reasons for this which will be numerous and complex and are being explored further by the Scottish government, in conjunction with partners such as faith, third sector and community groups working alongside health boards," the spokeswoman added.
"The work of community organisations supporting minority ethnic groups is essential to ensure vaccine information is accessible and culturally appropriate - and delivered by trusted voices such as community leaders.
"More outreach work is planned through our inclusive approach in the coming months."