Covid: Scotland's vaccine programme hits 1m second doses

Got my first dose OxAZ vaccine today from Nicole (DN) and Jack (Dentist). Lovely slick process @NHSLanarkshire and great info from vaccinators - I’m so very grateful to all the team involved in planning and delivery of this - thank you! Amazing job. πŸ˜πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ» pic.twitter.com/0vw3GkeT2K