In pictures: The day Scotland got back to business
- Published
Scotland has taken its biggest step this year towards normality with the lifting of some of the most stringent Covid restrictions. After four long months of lockdown, people in Scotland have been making the most of it.
Slàinte. It may have been early but the chance to be served a drink or three outside a bar was a moment to celebrate for some in Glasgow.
For these bar staff in Glasgow it was a welcome return to work after a difficult winter. Under level three rules, alcohol can be served outdoors subject to local licensing laws.
The first visible signs that things had changed were the queues outside clothing stores as early bird shoppers prepared to refresh their summer wardrobes.
The shops were open but there were still rules to follow. This Primark store in Glasgow's Argyle Street was one of 20 across Scotland welcoming back customers.
For some it was an extra special day. Up to 50 people are now permitted at weddings if the venue's capacity allows for 2m distancing.
Colin Wilson and Lutchie Famat could have had more guests at their ceremony at Aberdeen's Marischal College but they say they ran out of time to invite them all.
For the Auld Tram - an original horse drawn tram in Dundee - it had been a long wait to serve what it proudly declared was the "best coffee in toon".
"To all our city centre friends have a great re-opening day!" it posted on its Facebook page.
It was chilly, breezy and showery, but restaurateur Norman MacDonald was not fussed about the conditions as he and his staff set out tables and chairs outside the Cafe 1 restaurant in Inverness.
"It has been a long, long time since Highlanders have been influenced by what they do regards the weather," he said.
Cafés, pubs and restaurants can now serve food indoors without alcohol until 20:00.
Mr Macdonald said his staff were "champing at the bit" to serve customers again, even if distancing rules mean indoor capacity is down to 55 seats rather than the usual 100.
For Scotland's high streets the hope from retailers is that the lockdown surge in online shopping will not do permanent damage. The centre of Dumfries was showing some welcome activity as shoppers took the opportunity to browse in person.
