Four arrested over anti-social behaviour at Glasgow's Kelvingrove park
Four people have been arrested in a Glasgow park over antisocial behaviour.
Police said the arrests were made on Saturday in Kelvingrove Park and resulted in all four being given police warnings and issued with fines.
The park had been the scene of a disturbance on Friday evening after most of its gates were locked to prevent breaches of Covid restrictions.
A crowd formed despite nine of the parks 16 gates and police dispersed the gathering.
Police Scotland said one of the four people arrested was reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with drugs offences.
Another was arrested in connection with a breach of bail.
On Friday, police chiefs urged people not to breach Covid restrictions by meeting in large groups in public parks to enjoy the weekend sunshine.
It came after about 400 people were refused entry to Kelvingrove Park last weekend in a crackdown on drinking alcohol in public.