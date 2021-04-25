Covid in Scotland: Shops, gyms, pools and pubs reopen after lockdown
Shops, gyms, swimming pools, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Scotland are due to reopen after a four month-long winter lockdown.
Travel restrictions have also been eased, allowing trips to other parts of the UK for non-essential reasons.
Driving lessons and tests can resume, while nail salons, museums and holiday accommodation can also reopen.
Ministers say restrictions can be eased as the most vulnerable people have been offered their first vaccine dose.
Scotland has been in level four lockdown since 26 December, with all non-essential shops, leisure facilities, and hospitality venues closed.
But as the mainland moves into level three restrictions many businesses will still be subject to strict rules on capacity and social distancing.
Unlike England, pubs and restaurants will be able open indoors until 20:00 - but they will only be able to serve alcohol to customers seated outside.
Meanwhile people who do not have Covid symptoms will be encouraged to take regular tests as rapid testing kits are made available to everyone in the country.
The lateral flow tests can be picked up without an appointment from walk-in or drive through test sites from 15:30 every day.
And the Scottish government is launching a new app - Check In Scotland - making it easier for businesses to collect contact tracing details.
'We're really, really excited'
Among those preparing to reopen their business is Barry Cowan from The Walled Garden Touring Park, near Maybole in Ayrshire.
Normally check-in time is 13:00, but he said their seasonal pitch holders are "absolutely desperate" to get to the park, so their gates will open at 09:00.
He said the caravan park would be operating at half capacity so holiday-makers have more space, and they have installed hand sanitiser and signage to ensure people feel safe.
And with restrictions on foreign travel still in place, Mr Cowan has already had bookings as far ahead as August and September.
"We can't wait, we're really, really excited and we're sure we're going to have a good season," he said.
What are we allowed to do in Scotland now?
- Up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant
- Unrestricted travel within Scotland, England and Wales (subject to other local restrictions in place)
- All shops and close contact services (like nail salons and tattoo parlours) can open
- Hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 20:00 indoors (no alcohol)
- They can serve alcohol outdoors according to local licensing laws
- Non-essential childcare permitted
- Non-essential in-house work (like painter and decorators) permitted
- Tourist accommodation to reopen (self-catering accommodation to be restricted in line with rules on indoor gathering)
- Driving lessons and tests can take place
- Funerals and weddings including wakes and receptions can take place with up to 50 people (alcohol permitted)
- Gyms and swimming pools can reopen for individual exercise
- Indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open
- Takeaway food can be collected indoors
Hepcat Tattoos in Glasgow is one of the "close contact businesses" that will be reopening for the first time in four months.
Pent-up demand means most of Kurt McGonigle's tattooists are booked up for months to come.
"We were closed for four months so most of our income stopped, so we're all really excited to be going back to work and get back to normal," Mr McGonigle said.
"There's less anxiety for myself and other people in the studio. We're excited this time rather than anxious - it feels less unknown."
Steve Annand, of drinks wholesaler Inverarity Morton, said the lifting of lockdown was "a bit of light at the end of the tunnel - but there's still a good way to travel before we're back to normal levels".
Permitting bars and restaurants to serve drinks indoors will be the key to rebuilding after a "really difficult" few months.
"I think we need to get back to enjoying alcohol inside, in an indoor environment, in bars and restaurants and outlets which are famous across Scotland for offering great hospitality, great service but serving alcohol responsibly - that is what's going to give us the opportunity to try and trade normally and rebuild our business and rebuild the whole wholesale sector," he said.
AJ Mcmenemy, of pub firm Macmerry 300, said the firm is reopening seven of its 15 premises in Dundee and Glasgow.
"It's an absolutely huge day for the industry as a whole," he said. "We're passionate about what we do and it's felt like the last year we've been existing without purpose."
He said the businesses wants to reopen in as safe a manner as possible and was content to only serve alcohol outdoors in the first instance.
As museums and art galleries reopen, a new campaign - #ArtUnlocks - organised by Scottish Contemporary Art Network (SCAN) will help the public find their nearest gallery.
Lucy Casot, chief executive of Museums Galleries Scotland, said: "It has been an incredibly challenging year for the sector's staff and volunteers.
"Everyone is looking forward to welcoming visitors back and they have worked immensely hard to make it a safe experience, without losing the magic of spending time in a museum and gallery."