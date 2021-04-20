Light aircraft makes emergency landing on Jura beach
A pilot of a light aircraft emerged uninjured after making an emergency landing on a Jura beach.
The local coastguard rescue team were airlifted to the scene at Shian Bay when the alarm was raised at 15:00.
"Because of the inaccessible nature of the crash site, it was decided to airlift the team to secure the area and move the wreckage above high tide," they said on Facebook.
The sole occupant of the plane was not hurt and needed no medical treatment.
Jura coastguard rescue team and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick were training nearby.