Majority of secondary pupils return after Easter break
- Published
The majority of pupils at Scotland's secondary schools are returning to class after the Easter break.
In some council areas, schools returned last week, but for most pupils this will be the first full week in classrooms since before Christmas.
Strict social distancing rules between pupils have been relaxed but they must wear face coverings.
Twice weekly lateral flow testing is also being offered to all staff and senior secondary pupils.
Primary schools had already resumed full-time teaching before the Easter holidays, but a part-time blended learning system remained in place in secondary schools.
Pupils in Aberdeen, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway, Shetland and the Western Isles began the new term last week.
The majority of councils return on Monday, with schools in Edinburgh and Midlothian going back on Tuesday.
Pupils in the shielding category have been advised to remain at home until 26 April.
This year's National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers were cancelled because of the pandemic but many students will be completing assessment tasks in the coming weeks.