Covid-19 in Scotland: Travel ban to be lifted from Friday
- Published
The Covid-19 restriction on travelling around Scotland is to be lifted from Friday, while people are to be allowed to meet up in larger groups outdoors.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said measures were being eased earlier than planned to help people's mental health.
People will be allowed to meet in groups of up to six adults from six households in outdoor settings.
And they will be permitted to travel across Scotland to do so, as long as they do not stay overnight.
Other restrictions are expected to be eased from 26 April - with shops, pubs and restaurants likely to reopen on a restricted basis.
Restrictions on travel from Scotland to other parts of the UK are also expected to be lifted from 26 April.
And Ms Sturgeon said people should be able to meet indoors again in small groups from the middle of May.
However she warned that "we do still need to be cautious" to keep case numbers down and to prevent new variants of the virus from being imported.
Outdoor drinking and dining resumed on Monday in England, with shops, hairdressers, gyms and zoos also opening their doors.
The changes were announced as Ms Sturgeon confirmed that Scotland has "effectively met" its initial vaccination target of offering a first dose to all over-50s, unpaid carers and adults with particular underlying health conditions.
And she said "significant progress" had been made in reducing the number of new cases, with the average number of daily infections falling by 85% since early January.
The first minister said this meant she could confirm a "very significant re-opening of the economy" from 26 April, when the whole of Scotland will move into level three of the Covid-19 restrictions system.
It means shops will fully reopen and hospitality businesses will be allowed to operate fully outdoors, and on a restricted basis indoors.
Scotland's island communities - which have been in level three for some time - will stay in the same level as the mainland in the immediacy, to allow people to travel between areas.
Ms Sturgeon said she expected the whole of Scotland to then move to level two on 17 May - allowing people to meet up indoors - and to level one and then zero in June.
And she said some changes that had not been due to come into force until 26 April would be made earlier than originally planned in an effort to boost people's mental health and wellbeing.
The first minister insisted the move had nothing to do with the ongoing Holyrood election campaign, saying there was "a bit of limited headroom" to make changes due to the fall in case numbers and progress in vaccination.
It means that people will be allowed to travel across Scotland from Friday of this week, and meet in groups of up to six adults outdoors.
Ms Sturgeon said this would allow "long awaited and much-anticipated reunions" of families and friends.
People are currently not allowed to leave their local authority areas for anything other than essential travel, and only four adults from a maximum of two households are allowed to meet up outdoors.
However, the first minister urged caution over the possibility of foreign travel.
Governments across the UK are attempting to agree on rules for international travel on a four-nations basis, but Ms Sturgeon warned that it "remains a significant risk" given the spread of the virus elsewhere in the world.
She said a ban on international travel could be "the price we pay for greater normality here in Scotland" and necessary to "protect our progress here".
'Greater optimism'
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross welcomed the move, having previously said the emergence from lockdown was too slow compared to England.
He said: "Scotland's hospitality sector is on its knees and that is compounded by seeing equivalent businesses across the border reopening sooner. Every day that doors stay closed, more jobs are lost.
"This positive direction of travel is possible thanks to the immense sacrifices people continue to make but the game-changer is the UK's extraordinary vaccine programme."
And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the changes were a "welcome announcement for many who have been separated from loved ones for so long".
He added: "We need to ensure that this lockdown is our last. We need to continue, and improve the pace of, the vaccine roll out and ensure the testing and tracing infrastructure is in place to support a return to normal."