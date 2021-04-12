Scotland's papers: Duke's death leaves 'huge void' and devolution warning

Scotland's papers: Duke's death leaves 'huge void' and devolution warningPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Queen says the death of the Duke Edinburgh will leave a "huge void" in her life, according to their son Prince Andrew who spoke to reporters following a service at Windsor on Sunday, reports The Times.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says tributes to the duke have been flooding in from around the globe as Prince Andrew revealed the "depth" of the Queen's grief at her husband's death.image captionMembers of the Royal Family have spoken of their admiration for the "stoic" Queen as she mourns the death of her "beloved Philip", reports the Daily Express.image captionThe Daily Mail leads with a quote from the duke's daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, who has revealed Prince Philip slipped away "peacefully" as if "somebody took him by the hand".image captionThe Metro also focuses on the Countess of Wessex's comments about the duke's death, saying that his final moments were "so gentle and very, very peaceful".image captionThe Sun reports that Prince Harry has arrived in the UK and is now in quarantine ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral - the first time he has been back in the country since he and Megan stepped away from royal duties.image captionA new report has said "deep-rooted complacency" and an inability to adapt to the "changing face of devolution" at Whitehall has left the union on the "brink of collapse", reports The Scotsman.image captionThe Herald says thousands of teachers have decided to drop out or lose their professional registration over the last five years, sparking fears of a "classroom crisis" as schools battle to recover from Covid-19.image captionThe i newspaper leads with the news that "record numbers" of second doses of the vaccine have been delivered as the Covid-19 inoculation programme rebounds from an "Easter slump" and supply chain fears.image captionTop Conservatives want a referendum on Scottish independence to be held during the pandemic in a "bid to beat Yes", according to The National.image captionThe Daily Record says a major call centre is planning to"spy" on employees working from home by making them install webcams, raising fears over the "Big Brother" tactics.image captionGrand National champion Rachael Blackmore could "romp home" with at least £15m in brand deals and a film about her life after becoming a "racing icon", reports the Daily Star.image captionThe Courier says St Andrews University is "reeling" after a new Covid outbreak, with 19 students and one member of staff testing positive.image captionThe Scottish government has been urged to intervene to give Aberdeen's "struggling" city centre a "fighting chance of survival", reports the Press and Journal.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says a family is furious after a pensioner was left without a vaccine and were then told by a helpline to wait two tweeks before complaining.image captionA bid to create a drive-through coffee shop in Glasgow has failed again after councillors said plans were "inappropriate", according to the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Evening Express says an engineer has been jailed after "swindling" his employer of £80,000 to fund his gambling "addiction".image captionThe Evening Telegraph says a vigil for a mother and daughter whose bodies were found in a house in Dundee will be held ahead of a man being tried for their murder.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.