Covid in Scotland: Cases rise by 250 as deaths fall to zero
- Published
A further 250 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the past 24 hours in Scotland, according to the latest official figures.
No new deaths as a result of the virus were registered over the same period.
The figures also showed that 2,657,578 people have now received a first dose of Covid vaccination - an increase of 14,054 on Saturday's figure.
In total, 568,875 people in Scotland have received both doses of the vaccine.
The percentage of those tested who returned a positive result for Covid-19 was 1.8%. The World Health Organisation has previously said the positivity rate should be below 5% if the spread of the virus is to be brought under control.
The figure for the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test in Scotland remains at 7,630.
However, the number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate now stands at more than 10,000.