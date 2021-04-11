Prince Philip remembered at Crathie Kirk service
The minister at the church attended by the Royal Family when staying at Balmoral is leading a service remembering Prince Philip.
Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie was joined by a restricted group of 30 worshippers at Crathie Kirk in Aberdeenshire.
The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday aged 99. His funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
The Queen and Prince Philip last stayed at Balmoral last summer during lockdown.
They had not returned due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A violinist played as Rev Mackenzie, minister of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie since 2005, began the service at 11:30.
The minister spoke of the local community's sense of loss as it mourned for Prince Philip, and its deep affection for the Queen.
He said: "These are not easy times. Marked by uncertainty and isolation."
A special order of service was printed for Crathie parishioners.
It carried the note: "It was with much sadness that we heard, on Friday last, of the death of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."
Tributes are being paid to Prince Philip at church services around the country, including at Canongate Kirk and St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
A remembrance service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has also been held at Canterbury Cathedral.
A period of national mourning will end after 17 April, when Prince Philip's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
A national minute's silence will be held to coincide with the start of the funeral at 15:00 BST.
Only 30 people - expected to be the duke's children, grandchildren and other close family - can attend the funeral because of Covid rules.
No 10 said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not attend the funeral to allow "as many family members as possible" to go.
The public has been asked to stay away.