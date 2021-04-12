Covid in Scotland: Schools begin full-time classroom return
- Published
Secondary and primary pupils in six Scottish councils are returning to full-time, in-class lessons following the Easter break.
The return of pupils in Aberdeen, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway, Moray, Shetland and the Western Isles marks the end of distance learning for many.
Pupils will no longer have to follow strict physical distancing rules, but will still need to wear face coverings.
The majority of Scotland's pupils are due to return to school on 19 April.
However, pupils in Edinburgh and Midlothian councils will return on 20 April.
Ministers have said that schools will need to adopt enhanced safety precautions, such as improved ventilation and Covid testing, to mitigate the relaxation of physical distancing measures.
Primary schools had already resumed full-time teaching before the Easter holidays, but a part-time blended learning system had been in place in secondary schools.
The only exception to pupils returning will be those in the shielding category.
The first minister has said that pupils who were shielding should stay at home until 26 April, in line with advice from the chief medical officer.
Returning secondary pupils will have to wear face coverings at all times, and all age groups will be able to access twice-weekly lateral flow testing.
It comes after this year's National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers were cancelled because of disruption caused by the pandemic.
Grades will instead be based on "teacher judgement" backed up by evidence gathered in tests.
However, the approach across schools varies - with some spreading the tests over class lesson times while others will do them in one go, with invigilators on hand to ensure strict exam conditions are met.