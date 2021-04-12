Prince Philip: Scottish Parliament recalled to remember duke
The Scottish Parliament is being recalled at 11:00 to allow MSPs to pay tribute to Prince Philip.
Scotland's political parties suspended campaigning on Friday for the Holyrood election on 6 May following the Duke of Edinburgh's death.
Campaigning is due to resume on Tuesday.
Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said it was only fitting that MSPs should be able to pay their respects when parliament is recalled.
Flags outside Holyrood have been flying at half-mast as a mark of respect since the duke's death last Friday.
Scotland's parties were approaching the end of the second full week of campaigning ahead of the election, with several scheduled to launch their manifestos.
A special session to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh is also being held in the House of Commons.
Speaking after the duke's death was announced, Mr Macintosh said Prince Philip was very supportive of the Scottish Parliament, attending every royal occasion at Holyrood before retiring from public life.
The Parliament will meet in a hybrid format from 11:00 to 11:25, with a motion of condolence the only item of business.
This will be the sixth time the Scottish Parliament has been recalled - most recently on 4 January to discuss the pandemic.
It was previously recalled following the death of then-first minister Donald Dewar in 2000 and in 2002 following the death of the Queen Mother.