Scotland's papers: Tributes to 'beloved' Prince Philip after a 'life of duty'Published26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe death of the Duke of Edinburgh dominates Saturday's papers, with many running special supplements and tribute editions. "Farewell, my beloved" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, accompanied by a full-page photo of the Queen with Prince Philip. The paper calls it the Queen's "heartbreaking" tribute to her husband of 73 years.image captionThe Daily Record features the Queen's personal tribute to her "beloved husband". Her Majesty has described Prince Philip as her "strength" during their marriage and her time on the throne.image captionThe Herald tells how the duke was famously described as the Queen's "constant strength and guide". It also details how Prince Philip's connection with Scotland began years before he even set foot on the grounds of Balmoral with the Queen.image captionThe Scotsman has a wrap-around front and back page pictorial tribute to the duke. Among those saying what Prince Philip meant to the nation is former prime minister Sir John Major, who says the distinguished naval officer was "for over 70 years, that ballast of our Ship of State".image caption"We're all weeping with you, Ma'am," The Scottish Sun says. The paper also carries the official palace announcement of the duke's death. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the notice reads. The paper includes several photos on the front of its special wrap-around edition, including one of the couple on their wedding day in 1947. "Prince Philip is, I believe, well-known for declining compliments of any kind. But throughout he has been a constant strength and guide," the Queen is quoted as saying.image captionThe Times features a quote from the duke when he was 90 years old, looking back at his life as consort to the Queen. "It was trial and error. There was no precedent. If I asked somebody 'what do you expect me to do?' They all looked blank. They had no idea. Nobody had much idea," Philip is quoted as saying.image captionThe i weekend reports that the duke's funeral is due to be held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, but the public has been "regretfully" asked not to attend due to the pandemic. Under earlier plans for the days following his death, codenamed Forth Bridge, thousands of people would have been expected to gather in London and Windsor. Westminster Abbey tolled its tenor bell 99 times on Friday, to honour each year of the duke's life. And the Royal Family has requested the people donate to charity rather than leaving flowers in his memory.image captionThe Daily Telegraph opts for a full-page image of Philip in his military uniform for its front page. Philip joined the Royal Navy in 1939 and graduated top of his class the following year. He went on to become one of the youngest first lieutenants. His naval career ended when his father-in-law, King George VI, died.image caption"Her rock" is the headline the Daily Star has opted for, as the paper says the duke "was the man who made Lilibet laugh… and the Rock who stood by her side for 73 years".image caption"Deep sorrow" is the Daily Express's headline, with the paper calling the duke "indomitable". All UK government buildings have been instructed to fly official flags at half-mast in tribute to the duke until 08:00 BST on the day after the duke's funeral.image captionThe Courier devotes its front page to an image of a smiling Duke of Edinburgh. Inside, it says Prince Philip's death triggered "a flood of tributes from across the globe" - with world leaders, foreign royal families and charities hailing his life and legacy.image captionThe Press and Journal also highlights the Queen's description of her husband as her "rock". It gives over its front page to a picture of the Queen, Prince Philip and a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne during a summer holiday in Scotland.image captionThe Edinburgh News says its own farewell to the city's duke. The paper tells how flags on Edinburgh's public buildings flew at half-mast after the death was announced of Prince Philip just two months away from his 100th birthday.image captionThe National leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paying tribute to Prince Philip. It also says Scotland's political parties have suspended campaigning for the Holyrood election following the Duke of Edinburgh's death.image captionThe Glasgow Times has a commemorative pull-out tribute to Prince Philip. But it leads with a man being found guilty of the murder of mother-of-11, Mary McLaughlin, in 1984.image captionThe Weekend Telegraph also splits its front page coverage, with tributes to the duke as well as details of a serving police officer who has been accused of harassing his ex-partner.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.