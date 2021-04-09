Prince Philip: Scotland pays tribute to 'a remarkable man'

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the prince's death was "a reminder of what's most important in life."We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country. My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family."Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said the country was mourning the loss of "a dedicated public servant" who contributed "so much to our country". He said: "Prince Philip had a deep love for Scotland and we will now come together as a country to remember his life and mark his distinguished career."