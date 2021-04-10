Freight train driver wins landscape photography award
Freight train driver Dylan Nardini has been crowned this year's Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year.
He won the overall prize with a portfolio of three images taken on the Isle of Arran, at Leadhills and Chatelherault Country Park in South Lanarkshire.
The 47-year-old from Hamilton has been interested in photography since a young age, but says he developed his passion for landscapes through his work driving trains for the last 28 years.
Mr Nardini said: "Knowing that the judges have seen something pleasing in my work is so flattering and has given me a huge boost in what has been a very tough year for so many.
"I'd like to thank my wife Louise, kids Gypsy and Martha for putting up with me going on about light everywhere we go and disappearing early on so many mornings, to hunt those little magical moments that highlight our beautiful country."
Stuart Low had considered cancelling the seventh year of the awards because he feared Covid travel restrictions would affect entries.
Mr Low said: "I was about to wind things up but so many photographers urged me to keep going, and told me without the competition there was little for them to look forward to.
"I knew I couldn't let them down so I went ahead, albeit with a fair amount of trepidation."
The full list of winners can be found at the competition's website.
