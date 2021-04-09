Scotland's papers: Care home failure and vaccine push

Scotland's papers: Care home failure and vaccine pushPublished32 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Scotsmanimage copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage copyrightI paperimage copyrightThe Times Scotlandimage copyrightMetroimage copyrightThe Heraldimage copyrightThe Nationalimage copyrightThe Daily Telegraph Scotlandimage copyrightGlasgow Timesimage copyrightEvening Expressimage copyrightEdinburgh Newsimage copyrightDaily Recordimage copyrightDaily Star of Scotlandimage copyrightThe Courierimage copyrightEvening Telegraphimage copyrightThe P&Jimage copyrightScottish SunRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.