Your pictures of Scotland 2 - 9 April

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2 and 9 April.

image copyrightGerry Doherty
image captionHalf mast: "Spring half moon in the morning on the flag pole atop Dumbarton Castle", from Gerry Doherty.
image copyrightIain Wheeler
image captionRays expectations: "Sunrise over Dumyat", says Iain Wheeler. "The sun's rays casting over the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders memorial".
image copyrightStuart Lilley
image captionAre you Friesian? No, a Highland cow: Stuart Lilley spotted this very chilly Scottish scene when the Easter snow arrived at Laggan, Newtonmore.
image copyrightCarl Taylor
image captionWell-trained eye: "I captured the early morning sun as it hit the glass at Central Station which produced some amazing colours", says Carl Taylor. "Great way to brighten a journey to work".
image copyrightKevin Robertson
image captionFog lights: "The top of the public park in Dunfermline on a foggy morning", says Kevin Robertson.
image copyrightRhiannon Elder
image captionCherry picker: "I loved the way the sun was peeking through these cherry trees on Glasgow Green on my morning run", says Rhiannon Elder.
image copyrightJohn Bannatyne
image captionCaledonian MacNeighyne? "My daughter Beth and her horse Jack walking on the shore at Ardminish, Gigha", says John Bannatyne. "An Easter Saturday stroll".
image copyrightAlana Willox
image captionHarbour blaster: "Taken in Fraserburgh during the stormy weather this week", says Alana Willox.
image copyrightEmilia Astill-Brown
image caption"A Highland spring": That's how Emilia Astill-Brown describes this scene in Strathpeffer.
image copyrightMegan Kirkaldy
image captionAs far as the eye can see: "Looking down into Glen Etive", says Megan Kirkaldy. "Views for miles and not a soul in sight (other than lots of deer!)".
image copyrightKatie Watson
image captionOn a roll: "My kids Taylan and Adilee enjoyed making their boiled eggs into sheep for Easter Sunday", says Katie Watson in Kilmarnock. "But they enjoyed hurling them doon the hill even more!"
image copyrightJosephine Grant
image captionView finder: "I’m not a professional or anything, but I took a couple of photos from the top of Ben Lomond", says Josephine Grant. "Lovely morning for it!"
image copyrightSarah Clark
image captionFirst class decoration: "On Easter weekend we all woke up to this sight in Strathaven common green, fully decorated with goodies", says Sarah Clark. "Thank you everyone who did this".
image copyrightDennis Penny
image captionBridging the gap: Dennis Penny spotted these workers at the Forth Bridge.
image copyrightPaul Fraser
image captionA fine balancing act: "During the pandemic I have really tried to learn more about wildlife photography", says Paul Fraser. "This male Stonechat is at Flanders Moss".
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionLight and shade: "Out for my customary lockdown walk when I took this picture of the bright green Spring growth on the floor of the woods", says Brian Colston of Falkirk. "The sun shining through the trees created an atmospheric look".
image copyrightMorag Waddell
image captionHead turner: The new sculpture on the Antonine Wall at Croy Hill, as seen by Morag Waddell.
image copyrightJohn McQueeney
image captionA sticky situation: "Napoleon our resident squirrel is always raiding the bird feeders, which I had repaired with some duck tape", says John McQueeney. "The wee soul removed the tape but it got stuck to his head - it did not curtail his activities and fortunately he has managed to remove it".
image copyrightTony Whyte
image captionOh nuts: Squirrels really were not having much luck this week, as spotted this time by Tony Whyte, in an Inverness forest.
image copyrightMarian Coburn
image captionA brrr-red squirrel: And to complete the set, a cold one in Kinnoull, Perthshire. "This poor wee squirrel didn’t seem to be enjoying the freezing cold and snow showers today", reports from Marian Coburn. "So much for Spring!"
image copyrightAaren Chacko
image captionThe prize of inflation: A walk in costumes by staff from the genetics department in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee raised money for the renal ward. "In rather glorious weather, we passed local landmarks such as the Tay rail bridge, HMS Discovery and the V&A Museum, as well as having great views of the silvery Tay", says Aaren Chacko.
image copyrightSteven Brown
image captionThe young ones: These "wee fellas" at Applecross are courtesy of Steven Brown.
image copyrightKaren McCall
image captionLittle and large: "A yacht taken from the Forth Road Bridge", says Karen McCall. "It was such a beautiful, still day and I just loved the contrasting colours of the bridge, the boat and the blue sky".
image copyrightJames McLeod
image captionWhat goes up must come down: "My granddaughter Jessica Williams heading down from having ascended Criffel for the first time", says James McLeod. "At just six years and one week old she’s delighted to have 'climbed a mountain'."
image copyrightNess McAllister
image captionSurprise, surprise: "I got a wildlife camera to see what was eating our broadbeans in the garden - it was a mouse", says Ness McAllister. "Then I moved the camera to a forest near Callander and this was the result. Lovely Easter surprise".
image copyrightJulie Nelis
image captionWell camouflaged: "We could hear these tiny wild boar piglets squeak before we saw them with their mum on a walk in the Irvine Valley", says Julie Nelis.
image copyrightPaul Adams
image captionHigh life: "A view of St Monans in Fife taken with my drone", says Paul Adams.
image copyrightIan Kerr
image captionBear-faced peek: When Ian Kerr went down to the woods he certainly got a big surprise, as spotted in trees above Cambusbarron Quarry in Stirling.
image copyrightHelen Gibson
image captionA swell time: "A wild day in St Abbs, Berwickshire", says Helen Gibson.
image copyrightEllie Kerr
image captionA pony for your thoughts: Ellie Kerr says Duncan the Shetland pony seemed to be enjoying the sunshine in Dunoon.
image copyrightJim Hughes
image captionNifty shades of grey: "A shot of spoil heaps which I thought made a good composition", says Jim Hughes at Dalmahoy Hill, Edinburgh.
image copyrightGordon Hamilton
image captionRumbled: Gordon Hamilton spotted a deer at Calais Muir Woods, but it seems he was spotted too.
image copyrightIain Wood
image captionA warm glow: "Sunset looking towards Arran and the Firth of Clyde", from Iain Wood.
image copyrightTom Kelly
image captionAngry bird: "Saw my first ever angry pigeon in Edinburgh over the Easter weekend", says Tom Kelly. "Looks like he’s quite high up the pecking order and doesn’t like his feathers being ruffled!"
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image captionSunset swan: A tranquil scene at Strathclyde Loch in Motherwell, thanks to John Dyer.
image copyrightClaire Falconer
image captionFamily reunion: Lussa and Gracie, sisters from the same litter, "reunited and so happy to see each other", says Claire Falconer in Irvine.
image copyrightPeter Raw
image captionPerfect set: "This a photograph I took on the Ayrshire coast, it was absolutely perfect timing", says Peter Raw.
image copyrightMelissa Smith
image captionDark matter: Smailholm Tower in the Scottish Borders as seen by Melissa Smith. "The sky was the clearest we have seen it, with the Milky Way bursting with details!"
image copyrightMoira MacKintosh
image captionReflecting on the day: A quiet walk during the evening Sunset at Nairn beach, as seen by Moira MacKintosh.
image copyrightKathleen Milby
image captionOutstanding in its field: A superb shot to round off this week from Kathleen Milby of son Darren Cumming at work near Stranraer.

