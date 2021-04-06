Vaccine passports and Scotland's trash scandal

Vaccine passports and Scotland's trash scandalPublished26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman reports that Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has confirmed that ministers in Holyrood are considering digital "vaccine passports".image captionThe i newspaper also leads with the story and says that ethical and equality issues thrown up by the certification system still need to be answered.image captionThe Metro also leads with the comments from Jeane Freeman and says the vaccine passport system could show whether an individual has received a Covid vaccine or tested positive for the virus in the previous six months.image captionThe pace of Scotland's exit out of lockdown will not be accelerated, says Ms Freeman, despite two-thirds of neighbourhoods recording zero new cases of Covid-19 in almost a fortnight, writes The Times.image captionThe same theme is picked up by the Scottish Daily Mail which writes that the Tories are calling for a faster return to normality after figures showed 2.5 million Scots had been vaccinated.image captionLikewise, the Scottish Daily Express calls on the first minister to act more quickly to move the country back to normality with a more "optimistic" plan out of lockdown.image captionMeanwhile, The Daily Telegraph focuses on Boris Johnson's comments on Monday that a return to normality in the wake of the pandemic is still "some way off".image captionAway from the pandemic, and The Scottish Sun claims that Scotland risks being shamed on a global stage by filthy streets when the nation hosts the UN's showpiece climate summit, COP 26, in November.image captionOn a similar theme, Dundee's Evening Telegraph devotes its front page to an image of rubbish discarded across a local beauty spot, under the headline "disgusting".image captionIn Edinburgh, the city's Evening News paper claims demand is growing for action to stop "yobs" taking over the area's parks as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.image captionIn other news, The Herald strikes an optimistic tone after a campaign by the paper, in conjunction with Alzheimer Scotland, has resulted in all political parties vowing to scrap care home costs for those hit by the so called "dementia tax".image captionThe National claims that the Conservatives have "benched" Scots party leader Douglas Ross amid concerns about a "surge" in opposition support.image captionPolice are investigating an incident at a Fife park in which a 10-year-old girl says she was attacked, reports The Courier.image captionThe Press and Journal writes that customers battled extreme weather to flock to businesses across the north-east as lockdown restrictions eased.image captionThe Daily Record carries an image on its front page of police attending an incident in Tullibody in Clackmannanshire in which locals reportedly blocked the path of a man in a car who the paper says was attempting to abduct a teenager.image captionAberdeen's Evening Express reports on fears that plans for a new primary school could be scrapped as wrangling over the building project is putting it in jeopardy.image captionA football club that has been "plagued" by vandals has been forced to resort to barbed wire, according to the Glasgow Times.image captionUnder the headline 'Carry On Camping', the Daily Star says 500 pop-up holiday sites have sprung up to meet an "astronomical" staycation demand.