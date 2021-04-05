BBC News

Your pictures: Easter snow

image copyrightBBC Weather Watcher/ Tattie-Bogle
image captionThe Easter bunny arrived in this BBC Weather Watcher's garden in Inverness on Easter Monday

After a weekend of glorious sunshine for many, it was a different story for large parts of the north of Scotland on Monday.

People living in parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, the western and northern isles were among those who reported at least a dusting of Easter snow.

The Met Office has warned of snow affecting areas north of Perth, and a strong northly wind in the far north of the country.

Here is a selection of our readers' photographs:

image copyrightBBC Weather Watcher/iolaire
image captionBBC Weather Watcher iolaire reported "light snow showers" in Tain in the Highlands
image captionBBC Shetland's Jen Stout said Voe looks beautiful in the snow on Easter Monday - but there are "howlin gales".
image copyrightBBC Weather Watcher/ Broomwatcher
image captionThe snow might have got the better of these daffodils in Ullapool
image copyrightBBC Weather Watcher/ Paul's NE paradise
image captionThere was snow on the ground at Aberdeen airport at Dyce
image copyrightDianne Frazer
image captionDianne Frazer reported a blanket of snow at the 18th hole of Newtonmore golf course
image copyrightBBC Weather Watcher/ FarfromOrd
image captionThe Western Isles didn't escape a dusting - this was the scene on the Isle of Harris on Monday morning

