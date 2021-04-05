Your pictures: Easter snow
After a weekend of glorious sunshine for many, it was a different story for large parts of the north of Scotland on Monday.
People living in parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, the western and northern isles were among those who reported at least a dusting of Easter snow.
The Met Office has warned of snow affecting areas north of Perth, and a strong northly wind in the far north of the country.
Here is a selection of our readers' photographs:
48 hours ago sunbathing on Loch Morlich beach... today scraping snow off the car in #Inverness #Highlands pic.twitter.com/1oiuJZXSOk— Highland..moan (@invBhaltair) April 5, 2021
The challenges of spring for invertebrates in northern Scotland. A drop of 15 degrees in a few hours, resulted in hoverflies Melangyna lasiophthalma and snow in one day @DipteristsForum pic.twitter.com/QcP8Wd6A2A— Patrick Cook (@PatrickCookBC) April 5, 2021
Yesterday I got sunburned and it was over 30 degrees in my greenhouse, today every daffodil in the garden floored by frost and snow at minus four. Scotland in April - weather can be variable.... pic.twitter.com/yL8LX88nZK— Ian McKay (@ayemckay) April 5, 2021