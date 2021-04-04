Man charged over major wildfire in Moray
- Published
A man has been arrested and charged over a wildfire in Moray that took dozens of firefighters almost seven hours to extinguish.
The blaze broke out in gorse at the mouth of the River Spey near the village of Kingston last Tuesday.
Firefighters brought in six appliances and a water carrier before it was put out later that evening.
Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday that a 31-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson said: "We would like to thank the public for their patience and support while we carried out our inquiries."
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.