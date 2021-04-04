Covid in Scotland: Hairdressers and homeware shops reopen
Hairdressers, homeware shops and garden centres are reopening in Scotland as Covid restrictions on the economy have eased.
Non-essential click-and-collect services are also allowed to resume.
It is the latest lockdown measure to be relaxed after the Scottish government lifted its 'stay at home' rule on Friday.
Other businesses reopening include key cutting, mobility equipment, baby equipment and electrical repairs.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney urged people to remember the virus is still circulating and to continue following the rules.
He said: "The virus is down but it's not yet out, and the last thing we need is to see it making a comeback and undoing all the progress from the massive effort and sacrifices we have all had to make."
Hairdressers and barbers with shopfronts can reopen by appointment only - but not mobile services.
While some limited click-and-collect services have been operational since January - including clothing, footware and books - non-essential click-and-collect can now resume.
However, they will have to operate by staggered appointments.
People still have to abide by the 'stay local' rule, meaning they cannot travel outside their local authority boundaries, unless for essential reasons.
Mr Swinney added: "While it's great news that garden centres and hairdressers are allowed to reopen, everyone needs to bear in mind that it doesn't mean the virus has gone away.
"My message is simple - enjoy the latest relaxing of the rules but remember to look out for each other, too."
David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, welcome the reopenings and urged shoppers to respect the rules in place.
He said: "The decision to expand the list of essential retailers and unwind some of the elevated lockdown restrictions are positive steps. Its good news for shoppers and for the economy.
"Retailers are working hard to prepare for reopening. Shoppers can play their part by adhering to the rules on face-coverings, social distancing, queuing, and by being respectful of shop staff."
Outdoor contact sports for 12 to 17-year-olds can also start again and college students are able to return to in-person teaching for practical subjects.
It is expected that all school pupils will return full-time after the Easter holidays. Those in secondary schools are currently operating under a blended learning system.
It comes after Scotland recorded 343 coronavirus cases and no news deaths of Covid patients on Sunday.
Figures published by the Scottish government indicated the daily test positivity rate was 2.7%, up from 2.1% on Saturday.
In total, 2,553,837 people had received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 451,057 had received their second dose.