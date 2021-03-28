Disruption as ScotRail conductors go on strike
ScotRail has warned passengers of disruption across the country as conductors stage a series of 24-hour strikes in a dispute over overtime payments.
A number of services have been cancelled.
The RMT said the strikes would take place each Sunday until 2 May, with the possibility of further action if no agreement is reached with ScotRail.
Key routes affected can be found on the ScotRail website.
The union said the dispute centred around enhanced payments for rest-day working.
In a previous statement, ScotRail said it would not be able to provide the same level of services over the next six Sundays.
It warned that services would be cancelled on a number of key routes and would have "a significant impact" on people who needed to travel, including NHS workers delivering services during the pandemic.
The RMT said its members were putting themselves at risk during the crisis.
General Secretary Mick Cash said: "The wholesale cancellation of services is entirely down to ScotRail and their pig-headed refusal to treat their conductors with the equity and fairness that they deserve."
He said that instead of issuing statements about front-line workers who had kept essential services moving throughout the pandemic "ScotRail should be back at the negotiating table settling this very basic issue of equality on enhancements for rest day working".
The RMT is currently balloting ScotRail ticket examiners for strike action over the same issue.
The ballot runs until 8 April.