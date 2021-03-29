Shelters 'at capacity' with unwanted lockdown pets
The Scottish SPCA says its centres across Scotland have hit capacity as a result of the fallout from Covid.
The animal welfare charity said last year its frontline team attended an average of 214 incidents every day.
More than 3,000 animals were rehomed and more than 7,000 were taken into care.
A rise in demand for puppies also led to an increase in the number of raids and seizures of dogs from low-welfare puppy farms and dealers.
The charity recorded a dramatic increase in the number of calls to its helpline about unwanted animals, with more than 136,000 calls received in 2020.
Chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "In many cases, neglect is not deliberate. Even people who love their animals can find themselves in a position where they are unable to continue to provide them with the care they need.
"This could be a change in personal circumstance or an accident. The decision can be heartbreaking, but ultimately it is the right one for the welfare of that animal. It is admirable to put an animal's needs first.
"Our centres have hit capacity and we desperately need the support of the animal-loving Scottish public so that they don't let animals suffer."
Eileen Silver and her family were looking for a companion for Malcolm, a pony who was soon to be arriving in their care.
They eventually took in three Shetland ponies - named Mouse, Maisie and Honey - who were signed over to the Scottish SPCA last March after their previous owner could no longer care for them.
Ms Silver said: "We contacted the Scottish SPCA and they told us about the three Shetlands. We knew we couldn't separate them so we took them all.
"They all settled in straight away. They even have their own little stables with their names on the doors.
"They arrived with us very well handled, we believe this is down to the hard work before they came to us.
"It's been a very straight forward process. Mouse, Maisie and Honey just needed the right care and environment and we are so happy to be able to provide that for them."