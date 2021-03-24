BBC News

Bomb disposal team called to Edinburgh palace grounds

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionHolyroodhouse is the official royal residence in Scotland

A man has been arrested after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the palace, which is the Queen's official residence in Scotland, at about 20:50 on Tuesday.

A force spokesman said: "A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."

