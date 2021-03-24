Church wins legal challenge over Covid restrictions
The Court of Session has ruled the Scottish government went further than it was lawfully able to do when it said churches must close for worship during lockdown.
That action was challenged in a judicial review brought by 27 ministers from a number of Christian denominations in Scotland.
Lord Braid said the regulations went further than they were lawfully able to do in the circumstances which existed at the time.
