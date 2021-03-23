Police probe 'racist abuse' during Rangers Europa League match
Police are investigating separate allegations of racial abuse and a reported assault following the Rangers and Slavia Prague match.
Rangers' Glen Kamara said he was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela during the Europa League game at Ibrox last Thursday.
Slavia Prague later claimed Kudela was attacked after the match.
In a statement, Slavia said Kudela admitted swearing at Kamara but denied the "disgusting accusation" of racism.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are liaising with both clubs and inquiries are continuing."
Kamara's solicitor Aamer Anwar said the Swedish international welcomed the police investigation.
European football governing body Uefa has already confirmed that it will conduct an investigation into the events at Ibrox.