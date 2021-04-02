BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 26 March - 2 April

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 and 2 April.

image copyrightVaiva Kuhne
image captionCherry on the cake: This beautiful pink blossom tells us all it is definitely Spring, says Vaiva Kuhne from Glasgow
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionIt's a lamb in a jam! Luckily Brian Colston prised the fence apart and let this little one return to its mother a bit sheepishly.
image copyrightAlex Orr
image captionHappy Easter: Alex Orr was taken with this glorious Georgian townhouse display from a resident in Edinburgh
image copyrightPamela Green
image captionPamela J Green enjoyed this Clackmannanshire golden sunset from Clackmannan Tower
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionBrian Colston from Falkirk captured this shot of a Highland cow unsuccessfully trying to avoid being spotted
image copyrightAngela Bathgate
image captionAngela Bathgate said: "This is a photo of our five-month-old beagle, Dora, enjoying the sun and running among the daffodils at Calendar Park, Falkirk - she's springing into Spring!"
image copyrightGus Traill
image captionBoxing clever: Gus Traill from Dumfries said: "This wee fella was guarding the feeding box as if his life depended on it in Barrhill Woods, Kirkcudbright."
image copyrightLorraine Campbell
image captionLorraine Campbell from Dumbarton captured this skeleton crew on the canal towpath at Bowling. She said: "Just wondered how long they had been there playing their instruments?"
image copyrightDerek Grist
image captionFly-tippers went to great lengths to illegally dump this settee. Derek Grist said: "A wee local walk today up Dunearn Hill near Burntisland and came across this sofa at the top of the hill."
image copyrightDebbie Parker
image captionBull's eye: Debbie Parker said: "I was walking up near my home up Carberry Hill near Musselburgh and whilst attempting to photograph one of the Hereford Bulls it started nuzzling its field mate!"
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionMark Reynolds took this picture of a mini rut between stags on the banks of Loch Arkaig.
image copyrightSharon Dalgoutte
image captionSharon Dalgouute said: "My husband was driving as we came along the A78 as the heavy rains were coming in. I caught this picture as we drove by, the rain coming down behind the trees."
image copyrightBernie Wilke
image captionBernie Wilke took this photo of a small reservoir in Perthshire and asked: "Who pulled out the plug?"
image copyrightSylvia Beaumont
image captionDouble-header: Sylvia Beaumont took this photo of two Exmoor ponies "standing together but looking like it is a two-headed pony at North Berwick Law."
image copyrightMairead Milburn
image captionMairead Milburn said this snap of Aberdeen beach was "worth getting three children up at 06.15 for!"
image copyrightSam Anderson
image captionSam Anderson from East Lothian sent in this photo of her cat Freya, who fancies her paw at a spot of herding
image copyrightStewart Beattie
image captionStewart Beattie submitted this dramatic photo of Hawick's horse statue
image copyrightAngus Laing
image captionAngus Laing took this shot of a "weed ceremony", part of the courting ritual of the great-crested grebe, on Linlithgow Loch, West Lothian.
image copyrightVictor Tregubov
image captionVictor Tregubov took this picture of Loch Arklet after a rainstorm
image copyrightColin Smith
image captionColin Smith caught this reflection during a walk at Leaderfoot Viaduct in the Borders, near St Boswells
image copyrightDan Price-Davies
image captionDan Price-Davies took this shot at Glen Esk along Loch Lee up to the Falls of Unich. He said: "Brilliant weather with lots of mountain hares out still in winter coats."
image copyrightJoyce Grieves
image captionJoyce Grieves took this shot after "sneaking up" on this hare at Findo Gask in Perthshire
image copyrightAndrew Cuthbertson
image captionAndrew Cuthbertson took this photo from Govan looking over the Clyde towards the Riverside Museum and Tall Ship
image copyrightGrace MacLean
image captionGrace MacLean took this vibrant photo after the rain in Linicro, Isle of Skye
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image caption"Preparing for landing on Strathclyde Loch in Motherwell," said John Dyer, who submitted this picture
image copyrightJohnston Craig
image captionJohnston Craig subitted this photo of the Curling House in the grounds of Gosford House near Aberlady in East Lothian

