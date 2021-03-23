Covid in Scotland: Minute's silence for pandemic victims
- Published
A minute's silence has been held across Scotland to remember those who died during the Covid pandemic.
The commemoration came on the one-year anniversary of the country going into the first lockdown.
At Holyrood, all five Scottish party leaders gathered with Presiding Officer Ken McIntosh to pay their respects.
Prominent landmarks, including the Kelpies and the Wallace Monument, will be illuminated yellow as part of the national day of reflection.
In Glasgow, staff from the city's Royal Infirmary gathered to mark the minute's silence before the bells of the neighbouring cathedral were rung.
People are also being encouraged by end-of-life charity Marie Curie to stand on their doorsteps with phones, candles and torches at 20:00 to signify a "beacon of remembrance".
Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Mr Macintosh, said: "This global pandemic has taken so much from so many.
"This parliament stands shoulder to shoulder with all those who have suffered, all those grieving loved ones, and those whose lives have been changed forever.
"As parliamentarians we have heard directly from people who have been sorely affected, but we have also seen our own communities responding with care and understanding.
"This should give us all hope for the future as we seek to rebuild our country."
The latest National Records of Scotland figures indicate that 9,831 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, as of 14 March.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is "right we pause to remember those we have lost, and offer our continued thoughts, solidarity and support to the bereaved".
Speaking to journalists outside her home on Tuesday, she added: "My thoughts today, one year on from the country going into lockdown, are with the almost 10,000 families across the country who've lost a loved one and to everybody who's made really painful sacrifices over the past year."
'Time to reflect'
Steph Phillips, director of service delivery at NHS 24, said the past year had been the busiest yet for the service.
She added: "This year has been tough for everyone.
"From early 2020 we saw an increase in our call volumes and on our busiest day (14 March) we received 13,849 calls in one day.
"Each call to the service represents a patient who needs support or advice, and our amazing staff have continued to work hard throughout this difficult period to provide this support for the people of Scotland."
Dr David Shackles, joint chairman of Royal College of General Practitioners Scotland, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies go out to all of the families who have lost a loved one to Covid-19.
"On the National Day of Reflection, we are taking the time to reflect on the huge loss that this pandemic has brought and we stand shoulder to shoulder alongside care home staff, who have been working tirelessly to provide exceptional work throughout this time."