'I moved to Scotland but it doesn't feel like I'm here'
By Assa Samaké-Roman
BBC Scotland
- Published
Fanny Quindot had thought about moving to Scotland for a long time, but putting down roots in a new country during the Covid-19 pandemic was not easy.
The 26-year-old librarian, who lived in Belgium, says she fell in love with Scotland during her travels.
"It felt like a great idea," she says.
"It wasn't too far from Belgium, so my friends and family could come visit, and I could easily go back home, even just for a weekend, if I ever felt homesick."
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Fanny had found a job in St Andrews.
After a few months working from home in Belgium, she decided to pack up her things and relocate to Fife, arriving in August for her first experience of living and working abroad.
The lockdown restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic had eased, but in the autumn they began to be reintroduced as case numbers rose again.
"Because I arrived in the middle of the pandemic, I didn't meet anyone except my roommate and one of my colleagues," she says.
"So not being able to make friends, to have people visit from Belgium or go back home because of the quarantine requirements made things difficult."
Another strict lockdown at the beginning of this year made Fanny feel that things were not going to get better for a while - but the final straw was the introduction of the managed quarantine policy.
"I felt very lonely and the fact that travelling was going to be virtually impossible prompted me to leave Scotland and return home," she says.
"I didn't get to discover the country as much as I wanted to. It's quite ironic that I saw more of Scotland during my short trips than in the six months I actually lived there," she says.
Elena Artacho, 27, is still learning how to feel at home in Edinburgh.
She arrived in the capital from Spain in early August to start a master's degree in international development.
"At first, I wondered if it would be worth leaving Spain at all if the university didn't offer face-to-face classes," she says.
"But we were told there would be a hybrid system with at least some classes taught in person, even if, when I asked what percentage exactly, I never got a straight answer," she remembers.
"Now we're all studying from home and it's really hard to focus."
Ms Artacho grew up in the UK before going back to Spain for university, then living in the United States, Qatar and the Philippines.
She is usually a very active and social person and had expected to struggle with the two-week home quarantine at her arrival.
But she says this time was "probably my favourite couple of weeks in Scotland".
"The university put me in an accommodation with other international students who were going through the same thing.
"We got on very well and, in fact, the majority of people I know now, I met during quarantine."
She now lives in a flat-share where she it has been possible to create a "home feel".
"I'm really good friends with my flatmates. Hearing them talk about how much they love Edinburgh, I really can't wait for the restrictions to be lifted.
"I'm here, but it doesn't feel like it. Edinburgh is a home I'm building up to."
Ellen Marks, from North Carolina, has lived in big cities from New York to Beijing, as she spent 40 years of her career evaluating services for vulnerable families across the world.
The 67-year-old researcher fell in love with Scotland during a trip and decided to retire in the Highlands.
She says Brexit rushed her decision. Holding a dual American-Lithuanian citizenship, she wanted to move to Scotland during the transition period, to avoid the paperwork linked to the end of the EU freedom of movement.
"I have been exposed to the country more than I've been exposed to the people," Ms Marks says.
"I haven't met many people, but I have become good friends with an American-Scottish couple who have been indispensable in welcoming me in my new community.
"They introduced me to some people who have become friends, oriented me to the closest supermarket, told me where to buy the best coffee."
She has admired the kindness and generosity of her neighbours, who she says have gone above and beyond to make her feel welcome.
"I love the sense of community caring for community,"she says.
After roaming the world for months and living in dozens of countries, Lucie Aidart started lockdown at home in France before making a move to live permanently in Edinburgh last summer.
The screenwriting student says one of the main advantages of the restrictions, especially when you have an international social circle, is that people are always available.
"Sometimes, not being able to socialise normally is tough but we can adapt," she says.
"I can meet people outdoors, even if it's dark and cold."
She is eager to discover life in Scotland with some degree of normality, whenever that may come.
"So many good things happened in my life when I decided to just let go, and follow my intuition," she says.
"I don't worry too much about the future. I'm just enjoying life in this city as it is."