Celtic v Rangers match to go ahead after call-off warning
Sunday's Old Firm derby will go ahead, the justice secretary has confirmed.
The fixture at Celtic Park was at risk after Rangers fans breached lockdown to celebrate their team's title win.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the scenes as "disgraceful" and police said there had been a "lack of support" from the club.
Rangers and Celtic have since repeatedly urged their supporters to stay away from Sunday's game.
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the decision to allow the game to go ahead followed "extensive engagement" with the clubs, the SPFL, Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council.
'Significant police presence'
He said: "Police Scotland have confirmed there will be a significant police presence in the area and any disorder or gathering of fans will be dealt with.
"I urge the fans to listen to the messages from their clubs, the police and government to stay at home.
"I also encourage Celtic and Rangers - and all other clubs in Scotland - to continue to encourage their supporters to stay home during games until they are permitted to return."
Police Scotland warned that officers will make arrests if there are any mass gatherings after the match, which is due to kick off at noon.
Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said the clubs had acted "really, really responsibly" to convey the "stay at home" message to fans, and he urged supporters to follow this advice.
Mr Higgins told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme he was "hopeful that the message has landed", but warned police would make arrests if needed.
He said: "We have got a significant policing operation in place and our approach will be the same as it has been right the way through the pandemic.
"We will engage with people, we will encourage them to disperse and if they don't heed our warning then yes we will move into enforcement and we will arrest people, but we don't want to be in that place.
"What I'm urging everybody is listen to the clubs, listen to the messages from your managers and your captains and please, please, please stay at home."
'Spike in infections'
Officers made 28 arrests following the mass gatherings outside Ibrox and in Glasgow's George Square.
The also handed out fixed penalty notices for offences including assaulting police officers, sectarian-related breaches of the peace, breaking Covid rules and the use of pyrotechnics.
Under current Scottish government coronavirus guidance, public gatherings are banned.
Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith warned there was a "real risk" the celebrations would lead to a spike in Covid infections.