Scotland's papers: Sturgeon 'under pressure' over Salmond evidence

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon 'under pressure' over Salmond evidencePublished8 minutes agoscotland's front pages are dominated by reports that the majority of MSPs on the Alex Salmond committee believe that Nicola Sturgeon "misled" them. The Herald says the inquiry into the government's botched investigation of harassment allegations against Mr Salmond found the first minister gave "an inaccurate account" of her actions. Ms Sturgeon has said she stands by all of the evidence she gave to the committee earlier this month.image captionThe i says the committee is believed to have voted 5-4 that the first minister gave an "inaccurate" account of a meeting with her predecessor. The paper reports that the findings are likely to increase pressure on Ms Sturgeon to stand down before May's Holyrood election.image captionThe Scotsman says the allegation of misleading Parliament centres on whether Ms Sturgeon offered to intervene in the harassment complaints process, which she repeatedly denied in both her written and oral evidence to the inquiry.image captionThe Telegraph says Ms Sturgeon is "facing a fight for her political career" over a potential breach of the ministerial code. However, a leaked section of the committee's report - to be officially published next week - stops short of saying she "knowingly" gave incorrect evidence.image captionThe Metro also says pressure is mounting on the first minister in the wake of the committee's findings. A defiant Ms Sturgeon is reported as saying she believes the opposition MSPs on the committee "made up their minds about me" before she even started giving eight hours of evidence.image captionThe Daily Express goes a step further by saying rival politicians, including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, are calling for Ms Sturgeon to resign immediately over the issue.image captionThe Daily Record says MSPs on the committee noted there was a "fundamental contradiction" in the evidence Ms Sturgeon gave on her alleged intervention into the harassment investigation against Mr Salmond. Ms Sturgeon has described the leaking of the committee's findings as "very partisan".image captionThe Scottish Sun says it is understood the alleged inaccuracy in Ms Sturgeon's evidence was found in a written statement which was submitted before she gave evidence in person.image captionThe Daily Mail says the "bombshell" report by the committee has put Ms Sturgeon under increasing pressure to quit as first minister.image captionThe Times goes with a similar line, with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross saying his party will continue to hold Ms Sturgeon "to the same standards as previous first ministers and demand that she resigns".image captionThe Press and Journal says the inquiry's vote has "piled pressure on the first minister". However, Ms Sturgeon has insisted she told the truth to the committee and condemned its "selective briefing" of its findings.image captionThe National leads with Ms Sturgeon saying she told the truth to the committee in eight hours of evidence, "and stands by that evidence".image captionElsewhere, The Daily Star has a front page full of question marks as it says a university academic has been sacked for using too many "aggressive" question marks in his texts.image captionThe Courier reports on detectives investigating the disappearance of Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica confirming they have discovered two bodies in Dundee.image captionThe Evening Telegraph gives over its entire front page to the same story. The bodies were found concealed within a house in the city's Troon Avenue.image captionThe Edinburgh News says a man was seriously injured after a wire was deliberately tied across a cycle path in the Newcraighall area of Edinburgh. It follows a similar incident earlier this month.image captionThe Evening Express reports on an ongoing legal row over a leading businessman's plans for a development of flats in Aberdeen.