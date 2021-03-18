Bodies discovered in Dundee in search for mother and child
Detectives investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and her two-year old daughter from South Gloucestershire have discovered two bodies in Dundee.
Police Scotland confirmed the bodies were discovered concealed within a house in the city's Troon Avenue following "extensive inquiries" by detectives and forensic experts.
The force said formal identification was yet to take place, however relatives of Bennylyn have been informed of the discovery.
Post-mortem examinations will be carried out to establish the causes of death.
