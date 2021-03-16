Covid in Scotland: Hairdressers to reopen on 5 April as rules ease
Hairdressers and garden centres will be allowed to reopen in Scotland from 5 April, days after the "stay at home" lockdown order will be lifted.
People will still have to stay inside their own local authority areas until 26 April, when the travel ban will be lifted within Scotland.
That date will also see all shops, gyms and tourist accommodation reopen, as well as some indoor hospitality.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that "brighter days are ahead of us".
The "stay at home" order, which has been in place since December, will be lifted on 2 April - although Ms Sturgeon said people would be encouraged to "stay local" for a further three weeks.
Other changes - including the reopening of hairdressers, click and collect services and homeware shops and the resumption of outdoor contact sports for 12 to 17-year-olds - will be phased in from 5 April.
All children should return to school full-time after the Easter break, which for some will be from 12 April.
The first minister said the government was on track to hit the target of giving a first dose of vaccine to all priority groups - including "a significant majority of Scotland's adult population" - by mid-April.
She said this would "give us confidence to ease restrictions much more significantly from 26 April".
All parts of Scotland which are currently in the top tier of lockdown restrictions will move down from level four to level three.
It is expected that restrictions on travel within mainland Scotland will be lifted entirely.
All remaining retail premises will be allowed to reopen from that date, along with tourist accommodation, libraries, museums, galleries and indoor gyms.
Restrictions on people meeting up outdoors will be raised to allow six people from up to three households to gather.
A decision has not yet been taken on whether people will be allowed to meet indoors from that point, with Ms Sturgeon said the situation would be kept "under ongoing review".
However indoor hospitality businesses will be allowed to reopen, as long as they do not serve alcohol and close by 20:00, and people meet in groups no larger than four people from two households.
Alcohol will be permitted in outdoor settings, and cafes, restaurants and bars will be able to serve people outdoors in groups of up to six people from three households.
Ms Sturgeon said time would need to be taken to monitor these "significant changes" carefully, with further steps to be taken in mid-May.
These could include the return of cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls, along with adult outdoor contact sports and indoor group exercises.
But Ms Sturgeon said that to come up with precise dates for other changes - like "normal family gatherings where we can hug our loved ones, sporting events, gigs and nightclubs" - would involve "plucking it our of thin air".
However, she said she was "optimistic" that these things could be possible by summer, particularly as the vaccine programme continues.
"This is certainly the most hopeful I have felt about the situation for a long time," she said.