Scotland's papers: Oxford jab 'safe' and probe into Scots bank collapse

Scotland's papers: Oxford jab 'safe' and probe into Scots bank collapsePublished34 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Times leads with the story that British and European regulators have "rushed to the defence" of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid, as five more countries stop using it over "unconfirmed links" to blood clots.image captionScotland's chief medical officer Gregor Smith says the risk of blood clots among people who have received the Oxford vaccine is lower than among the rest of the population, reports The Scotsman.image captionThe Metro says that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she will take the Oxford vaccine "without hesitation" as there was "no current evidence" linking the jab to blood clots.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says there is "chaos" in the European Union over the Oxford jab concerns, with the EU's vaccination drive thrown into "fresh turmoil" after more European countries suspended its use.image captionEuropean leaders have been accused of "risking lives" by suspending use of the Oxford vaccine against the advice of the EU's own medicines watchdog, reports the Scottish Daily Mail.image captionThe Daily Express asks "what on earth are EU playing at!" in its headline. It calls the suspension of the vaccine "shameful" and says Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the jab is safe.image captionAn investigation has been launched into how £3.3m had to be refunded to thousands of savers as a Scottish community bank collapsed two years after auditors cast doubt over its future, reports The Herald.image captionAn indyref2 bill is to be unveiled in the "coming days" with Constitution Secretary Mike Russell saying it is up to voters to decide Scotland's future as the UK government steps up a "momentous distraction", says The National.image captionThe i newspaper says a ban on "gene editing" for UK farms is set to end as scientists and farmers argue it can help the environment and help feed a growing population.image captionThe Scottish Sun says the first minister has warned the Old Firm derby on Sunday could still be axed as she tells the clubs their pleas for fans to "stay at home" have not been enough.image captionThe Daily Record says it has exposed two "evil puppy dealers" who are selling dogs from Scottish rental homes. The couple featured on the front page of the newspaper have not responded to the allegations.image captionThe Daily Star says Piers Morgan's attack on ITV bosses and "scrap" with Jedward, before being defended by Donald Trump, is "peak 2021".image captionContact tracing teams have revealed a "small number" of cases among Rangers fans after the club's title win which saw crowds gathering around Scotland, reports the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Courier says the number of woman and children fleeing domestic abuse has soared during lockdown with hundreds more "living in fear" as restrictions increase the risks for those already being abused.image caption"Brazen" dog thieves tried to coax a pet dog out of a Dundee garden, prompting a fresh warning after a "wave" of dog theft incidents, reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Press and Journal says that fertility treatment, support packages to attract new families and gender-blind parental leave are among measures proposed to combat depopulation in rural Scotland.image captionA court has head how a "neglected" cat had to be fed through a letterbox after it was left in "horrendous" conditions, reports the Evening Express.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News has the story of a "sports mad teen" who might never walk again after contracting cancer.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.