In pictures: Scotland's tributes to Sarah Everard
People in Scotland have paid tribute to Sarah Everard, lighting candles at home and tying ribbons to park fences.
After planned vigils by Reclaim These Streets were moved online, event organisers in Glasgow asked people to leave their tributes at locations around the city and go home safely.
A small number of people gathered to light candles at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, but Police Scotland said they left shortly afterwards.
The Scottish government had warned that any vigil in a public place would go against coronavirus restrictions.
