Scotland's papers: Tributes to Sarah Everard paid across country

Scotland's papers: Tributes to Sarah Everard paid across countryPublished4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionScotland on Sunday reports on the events held in memory of Sarah Everard, who was killed earlier this month after she disappeared while walking home. Vigils in Scotland were called off due to Covid restrictions, but ribbons were tied up in locations around Glasgow by those who wanted to support the Reclaim These Streets movement.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph reports on the vigil in London. Political leaders have criticised the police's handling of the gathering, and Home Secretary Priti Patel has demanded a full report from the Metropolitan Police. Officers were seen handcuffing and leading women away from the event.image caption"Outrage as police clashes tarnish vigil for Sarah" is the headline on the front of the Sunday Times, accompanied by a picture of a woman being pinned to the floor by officers at Clapham Common.image captionThe clashes between officers and those attending the London vigil happened just a few hours after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited the site to pay her respects to Ms Everard. Hundreds of flowers and tributes have been left at the bandstand on Clapham Common, which is not far from where Ms Everard was last seen alive. Citing an aide to the duchess, the paper says Catherine remembered "what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married".image captionThe Scottish Sun reports that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has pleaded with fans to stay away from next weekend's Old Firm clash. "The best place you can support me and my players is from the comfort of your own home," he said.image captionAccording to The Sunday Post, more than 20 leading organisations representing the vulnerable have united to call for a public inquiry into the official handing of the pandemic.image captionScottish Labour's new leader Anas Sarwar has said he will stand against Nicola Sturgeon in her own constituency, Glasgow Southside, in May's Holyrood election.image captionThe Herald claims local authorities have faced real-terms cuts to their non-ringfenced budgets of close to £1 billion over the last eight years.image captionThe Sunday National reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been challenged to "cut the bluster" about a second independence referendum and tell voters if he believes another vote should be allowed. The call comes from Scottish government's constitution secretary, Mike Russell, ahead of the PM's address to the Scottish Tory conference on Sunday.image captionThe Sunday Express front page focuses on Ruth Davidson's speech to the Scottish Conservatives' conference. In the speech, she called for people to vote for her party to prevent an SNP majority.