Woman sentenced over neglect of 'caged' toddler
- Published
A woman who kept a two-year-old child in a makeshift cage has been ordered to carry out community service.
Claire Boyle, 34, from Ayrshire, claimed she kept the child in the modified cot for their own protection.
The situation was uncovered when another child, aged four, escaped from the flat they were staying in and was discovered roaming the streets alone.
Boyle and her partner, 57-year-old Timothy Johnstone, were both convicted of neglect in February.
The offences took place in October 2018.
After a trial, Sheriff Higgins convicted Boyle of neglecting the two-year-old and the four-year-old. Johnstone was convicted of neglecting the four-year-old.
'Jail still an option'
On Thursday, Boyle was ordered to carry out 250 hours of community service and Johnstone was told to complete 180 hours.
The sheriff told the pair their offending was "serious" and warned them a jail sentence was still an option if they failed to engage in rehabilitation.
It was Boyle's third similar conviction.
During the February trial, a jury heard that the four-year-old had squeezed through a six-inch gap in the window and dropped 4ft to the ground.
When they were found by a member of the public, the child had so many bruises that medical staff thought they may have a blood disorder.
After doctors alerted police, officers arrived at the property and found the younger child trapped in the makeshift cage in a bedroom.
The bottom of the cot had been removed and strapped to the top to stop the child getting out.
A significant case review has been launched in partnership between South Ayrshire Council and East Ayrshire Council.
A spokesman said: "The review is being led by Professor Paul Martin, chair of the child protection committee.
"Since the review is under way, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."