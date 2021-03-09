Scotland's papers: 'Royals in crisis' after Meghan and Harry interview

Scotland's papers: 'Royals in crisis' after Meghan and Harry interviewPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex's much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey dominates the front pages after it was aired in the UK. The Daily Record claims the monarchy is in crisis after the couple spoke about life in the Royal Family.image captionThe Times reports the Queen refused to sign-off a statement prepared by officials aimed at de-escalating tensions - wanting "more time to consider her response".image caption"What have they done?" asks the Scottish Daily Mail - which claims Buckingham Palace is "paralysed with horror and dismay" as Prince Harry stands accused of "blowing up his family".image captionThe Scotsman focuses on the claims of racism made during the interview and carries a call from an MP for an investigation into the alleged behaviour of a senior member of the Royal Family.image captionThe i's front page reports that Buckingham Palace is in "crisis talks" after Meghan told Winfrey that Harry had been asked by an unnamed member of the Royal Family "how dark" their son Archie's skin might be when he was born.image captionThe Scottish Sun also focuses on the racism claim and includes a full transcript of the two-hour broadcast. The paper claims the royal couple appeared "cruel, self-pitying and unreliable".image captionThe Daily Telegraph's lead story reports that US President Joe Biden watched Meghan and Harry's interview and was said to be "impressed by the duchess's disclosures about her mental health". It adds that Buckingham Palace is under "intense pressure" to respond to the couples' claims.image caption"Just the Four of Us Now" is the front page headline of the Metro, which features a black and white photograph of Prince Harry and a pregnant Meghan who is clutching their son, Archie.image captionThe Daily Express says Meghan and Harry's "devastating" interview has "rocked" the monarchy. In the 70th year of the Queen's reign and with Prince Philip still in hospital, the paper claims the nation's "only consensus" can be that it is "so sad that it has come to this".image captionThe Daily Star chooses to focus on the other television programmes that were on during the UK broadcast of Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview - including Masterchef, Googlebox and the Vicar of Dibley - but says it missed this "sensational night of TV" due to a broken telly.image captionThe National reports that complaints to regulator Ofcom about the first minister's Covid briefings on BBC Scotland have been thrown out.image captionA £5m legal row over the fallout from the Scottish government buying the Ferguson Marine shipyard is the lead story on the front page of The Herald.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News front page is highlighting a new police initiative to tackle underage drinking after a series of antisocial behaviour incidents across the city.image captionPolice Scotland's condemnation of Rangers for failing to ask fans to return home after they gathered for title celebrations makes the front page of Glasgow Times.image captionThe departure of Derek McInnes as Aberdeen manager after eight years in charge of the Scottish Premiership club makes the front page of the Press and Journal.image captionThe city's Evening Express also leads on the story, highlighting that the 49-year-old was the Scottish Premiership's longest-serving manager and won the League Cup in 2014.image captionThe Courier leads with a 50-year-old man being charged with the murder of a missing woman and her two-year-old daughter. Andrew Innes is accused of killing Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.