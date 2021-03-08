When fans fall foul of coronavirus lockdown rules
By Calum Watson
BBC Scotland News website
- Published
Rangers fans are not the only football supporters who have broken coronavirus rules to mark a pivotal moment.
While much of last year saw professional sport taking place in empty stadiums, there have been several moments when jubilant - or disappointed - supporters fell foul of Covid restrictions.
Liverpool's clinching of the English title
In June last year, Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City handed Liverpool their first Premier League trophy.
Fans soon gathered at Anfield and in the city centre, lighting red flares and singing as they celebrated the club's first top flight title in 30 years.
While some Covid restrictions had eased at the time, social distancing and mass gathering rules remained in place.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden praised fans who had celebrated at home, but criticised those who failed to adhere to the regulations.
Leeds United return to the English Premier League
A month later thousands of Leeds United fans gathered in the city's Millennium Square to celebrate The Whites' promotion after a 16 year absence.
Police made some arrests as supporters packed together, chanted songs and let off flares. There were reports that one fan broke his leg after falling off a lamp post.
Photographers captured the irony of crowds pressed tightly together next to signs urging them to stay two metres apart.
There were also repeated gatherings at the Elland Road stadium over the weekend, despite appeals from police and the club to stay away. Again this was at a time when the first Covid-19 wave had passed and the tightest of restrictions were being lifted. However, large outdoor gatherings were still not allowed.
Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifier penalty triumph
In November, Scotland's penalty shootout win against Serbia saw the men's team qualify for its first major tournament in more than two decades, triggering ecstatic scenes across the country.
In Glasgow, the Herald reported that about 50 supporters gathered in George Square, breaching Covid restrictions which banned meeting outside for more than two households.
Footage soon circulated on social media of fans cheering and hugging at the Draft Project pop-up bar in Aberdeen, in violation of social distancing rules, as they watched the match on big screens.
The owners later said they had "misjudged what was likely to happen" and staff had been unable to calm the customers down.
As the bar had a temporary licence, there was no means of revoking it, but Aberdeen City Council later ordered it to remove all televisions.
Paris St-Germain lose in Champions League final
It's not just celebrating fans that have caused problems. In July last year, a 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich dashed Paris St-Germain's hopes of taking the Champions League for the first time.
While the match was played behind closed doors in Lisbon, thousands of supporters had gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris to watch the match on a big screen. Disappointment quickly turned violent.
French police made about 150 arrests as cars were set on fire and shop windows were smashed. While many Covid restrictions had been eased, Paris had just been decreed a high risk zone as cases started climbing again.